Arsenal: Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal and Barcelona have agreed on a deal in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves to the Camp Nou for free – but Xavi has been quoted as saying in the past that the Gabonese goalscorer is not what the Blaugrana needs.

Aubameyang's saga dragged on deadline day, with the disgraced former Gunners captain turning up in Catalonia ahead of a proposed deal, which broke down before a final breakthrough.

In the end, Auba moved for free to LaLiga, waiving around £28m of wages that he was owed from 18 months left on his Arsenal deal, while the north Londoners chose not to bring anyone new into the club. The forward is set to be officially announced today.

But though manager Xavi has mentioned in the past that the 32-year-old striker is a dangerous option to have in your squad, he has also spoken of reservations about Aubameyang in a Barcelona shirt.

"[Sadio] Mane and Aubemayang can kill you in open space," Xavi said in 2020. "But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces."

"I am thinking about players who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now."

Aubameyang has been said to be signing an 18-month deal at the Camp Nou – though the nature of the contract is unknown.

