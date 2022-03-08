Arsenal report: Frenkie De Jong set for move, as Barcelona eye two new midfielders

Arsenal could have a free run at Frenkie De Jong, with Barcelona linked with Franck Kessie and Ruben Neves

Arsenal target Frenkie De Jong
Arsenal could be in a great position to sign Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong this summer.

The Netherlands international joined the Catalan side from Ajax back in 2019, having impressed in the Champions League for the Amsterdam outfit and was widely expected to usurp Sergio Busquets in midfield. But the task has been difficult and De Jong has struggled to replicate the form he displayed when he first broke into senior football.

The 24-year-old has been rumoured to be considered expendable by new manager Xavi – and now the Blaugrana legend is said to be exploring new options for his midfield, including Wolverhampton Wanderers no.8 Ruben Neves and out-of-contract AC Milan star Franck Kessie. 

Even just one player joining could leave De Jong struggling for minutes – and football.london have suggested that such activity at the Camp Nou could give Mikel Arteta a free run to the midfielder of his dreams.

Arsenal managed to sign Martin Odegaard last summer thanks to Real Madrid having too much competition in the midfield places for the Norwegian to adequately establish himself – now they could do the same with De Jong.

De Jong could well function as the left-sided central midfielder for Arsenal, replacing Granit Xhaka but is capable as a defender or a defensive midfielder, too. The Dutchman has plenty of top-level experience, too, while still being young enough to develop further. 

De Jong is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.

