Arsenal transfer news: Brighton determined to keep hold of Gunners target Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion intend to hold on to star centre-back Ben White, despite mounting interest from Arsenal.

According to The Argus, Brighton are aware that White is being watched by bigger clubs but are under no pressure to sell.

Barring an astronomically high bid, they expect the 23-year-old to remain a key part of their plans heading into next season.

Arsenal are one of several clubs to be heavily linked with White over recent weeks amid rumours of a potential £50million move.

Mikel Arteta is looking to recover from a disappointing first full season in charge at the Emirates, which ended in eighth place in the Premier League and failure to qualify for European competition.

The Gunners have already confirmed the signing of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, with Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga also on the cusp of a move from Anderlecht.

White, who benefited from loan spells in the Football League with Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United, became a regular in the Brighton team last season.

He made 36 appearances for the Seagulls as they saw off the threat of relegation to finish 16th, 13 points clear of the bottom three.

White made his England debut in a 1-0 win over Austria at the Riverside Stadium last month, coming on for Jack Grealish.

Following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, which resulted in the Liverpool full-back being ruled out of Euro 2020, White was called up as his replacement.

Although he was one of five players who didn’t make it onto the pitch at any point during the tournament, the young defender enjoyed being part of a successful England squad.

Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Chilwell and Conor Coady were the other four who failed to see any action for Gareth Southgate’s side as they reached the final.