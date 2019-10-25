Anderlecht News and Features

Name: Anderlecht

Founded: 1908

Ground: Lotto Park

League Titles: 34

Instagram: @rscanderlecht

Anderlecht are the most successful Belgian club in European competitions. They have lifted one UEFA Cup, hold the record for the most consecutive Belgian championship titles, with five between 1964 and 1968, and have a long-standing rivalry with Club Brugge. Anderlecht won the UEFA Cup in 1983 and enjoyed their most successful period during the 1980s, when they held a joint-first place UEFA ranking with Juventus. Past players include Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Leander Dendoncker.