Anderlecht News and Features

Name: Anderlecht

Founded: 1908

Ground: Lotto Park

League Titles: 34

Instagram: @rscanderlecht

Anderlecht are the most successful Belgian club in European competitions. They have lifted one UEFA Cup, hold the record for the most consecutive Belgian championship titles, with five between 1964 and 1968, and have a long-standing rivalry with Club Brugge. Anderlecht won the UEFA Cup in 1983 and enjoyed their most successful period during the 1980s, when they held a joint-first place UEFA ranking with Juventus. Past players include Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Leander Dendoncker.

Bruno Fernandes

Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?

Posted

Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try

50 most exciting teenagers

Ranked! The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football

By Mark White

RANKED! Some of these lads aren't even old enough to drink or vote - but they're still getting fans on their feet

Football Manager

Football Manager: 10 of the game's greatest cult heroes

By Ed McCambridge

Football Manager Football Manager and its predecessor Championship Manager have provided the world with some glorious cult figures down the years. We celebrate all of them here

FIFA 21

FIFA 21: The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

By Mark White

FIFA 21 Get ahead of the game on FIFA 21 and invest in these gems before they hit the big time

Champions League

Ranked! The 25 greatest Champions League games... EVER

Posted

The Champions League throws up excitement and drama year after year. We've counted down the tournament's best matches since its launch in 1992

Vincent Kompany Testimonial – Manchester City Legends v Premier League All Stars XI – Etihad Stadium

Vincent Kompany appointed full-time Anderlecht coach after retiring from playing

By PA Staff

Kemar Roofe playing for Anderlecht

Kemar Roofe exclusive: I would never say no to Leeds return

By FourFourTwo Staff

The forward speaks to FourFourTwo about leaving Leeds, joining Anderlecht and working with Vincent Kompany

Aleksandar Mitrovic – story behind the Championship’s top marksman on a mission

By FourFourTwo Staff

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Jeremy Doku

Belgian teenager's parents explain how Chelsea mix-up meant Liverpool missed out on their son

By Billy Dunmore

Liverpool A bizarre mix-up played a part in Jeremy Doku staying in Anderlecht last year, but Liverpool remain interested.

Liverpool

Bellamy apologises for any offence caused following Cardiff bullying probe

By FourFourTwo Staff

Anderlecht

