Arsenal transfer news: Gareth Bale could help Gunners clinch permanent deal for Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard

Arsenal could receive some help from Tottenham winger Gareth Bale in their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal, say reports.

The Norwegian youngster arrived on loan at the Emirates in January and has impressed so far.

However, there is no option to buy included in the deal and Odegaard’s contract at the Bernabeu runs until 2023, making it likely that a move to sign him permanently would be costly.

But the Mirror reports that Bale’s situation could inadvertently help Arsenal tie down the 22-year-old.

The Premier League side are unlikely to be able to splash out big transfer fees this summer after recently reporting £47.8 million losses for the financial year.

But Madrid’s books are in worse shape, with a total gross debt figure of €901m, and the La Liga giants are likely to sell players at the end of the season to raise some cash.

Bale would be a prime contender for the exit door, but the Wales winger said before Wednesday’s loss to Belgium that he intends to return to the Bernabeu at the end of the season and see out the final year of his contract there.

If the Welshman, who earns a reported £600,000 per week, returns to the Spanish capital then Real could be more tempted to cash in on Odegaard.

This situation could even see the Spaniards lower their demands for the playmaker, aiding Arsenal’s hopes of extending his stay at the Emirates.

Odegaard has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season and scored two goals, including one against Spurs in the north London derby earlier this month.

