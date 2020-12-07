Quiz! Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?

Ten minutes on the clock, 86 countries to guess - the continent that we've listed for them refers to the federation they were a part of when they first qualified.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

The very first World Cup commenced 90 years ago - and according to those that have done it, there's no greater feeling than representing your country at the World Cup.

While the World Cup, for many, is about the stars - the Maradonas and Peles, Ronaldos and Messis - a nice subplot every four years in the group stage is welcoming a country that have never competed before.

There's always one. There always has been at least one new country at every tournament since the inaugural World Cup back in 1930.

For this quiz, we'd like you to name each one. Where countries have changed names - ah, politics - either answer will count, but you get a point for each. The year refers to the country's debut in the World Cup.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according FourFourTwo readers