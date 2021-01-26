Arsenal transfer news: PSG could offer Julian Draxler in swap for Matteo Guendouzi

Paris Saint-Germain could offer Julian Draxler to Arsenal in a swap deal for Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.

Guendouzi faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium having been sent out on a season-long loan to Hertha Berlin in October.

The Frenchman was frozen out by Mikel Arteta last season after a show of ill-discipline following a defeat by Brighton.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey last summer and are believed to be eyeing further recruits in midfield, leaving Guendouzi surplus to requirements.

The 21-year-old could soon find himself in a similar position at Hertha, who have recently changed their manager.

And according to L’Equipe , PSG could take advantage of the situation by offering to sign Guendouzi on a permanent basis.

The Ligue 1 champions could propose a swap deal that would see Draxler move in the opposite direction.

The Germany international is out of favour at the Parc des Princes and has less than six months remaining on his contract.

Draxler was linked with a move to Arsenal before he joined PSG from Wolfsburg in 2017.

Arteta is keen to add more creativity to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium and could be tempted by the opportunity to land the playmaker.

Arsenal are set to complete the loan signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this week, but Draxler would offer a more permanent solution to their lack of attacking midfield options.

Emile Smith Rowe has excelled as a No.10 in recent weeks but there are few alternatives to the academy graduate in that position.

Arsenal have taken 13 points from the last 15 available and will be looking to maintain their fine recent form when they face Southampton on Tuesday.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend and will be looking to avenge that defeat at St Mary’s.

