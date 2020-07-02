Matteo Guendouzi News and Features
Date of birth: April 14, 1999
Instagram: @matteoguendouzi
Club(s): Lorient, Arsenal
Country: France
Signing fee: £7 million
Guendouzi was seen as a gamble signing when the little-known French midfielder joined Arsenal from second-tier Lorient in July 2018. Then-boss Unai Emery tried to buy the young midfielder while at PSG and gave him the chance to shine in the Premier League.
Has become a key component of Arsenal's midfield, even under Mikel Arteta, and his performances earned him a maiden call-up to the France squad in September 2019.
Latest about Matteo Guendouzi
Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign
Arsenal transfer news: PSG could offer Julian Draxler in swap for Matteo Guendouzi
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Germany international is out of favour at the Parc des Princes and could move to north London
Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil encouraged Matteo Guendouzi to leave the club on loan
By FourFourTwo Staff
The midfielder will spend 2020/21 at Hertha Berlin after falling out of favour under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal: Matteo Guendouzi looks set for Hertha Berlin move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The troublesome midfielder is moving away from the Emirates - despite the worrying lack of depth at Mikel Arteta's fingertips
Barcelona, PSG, Atletico Madrid… How Matteo Guendouzi could get a transfer to one of Europe’s elite clubs
By Mark White
Transfers Arsenal's French youngster is in line for a move elsewhere - but who's looking to get Matteo Guendouzi?
