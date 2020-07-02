Matteo Guendouzi News and Features

Date of birth: April 14, 1999

Instagram: @matteoguendouzi

Club(s): Lorient, Arsenal

Country: France

Signing fee: £7 million

Guendouzi was seen as a gamble signing when the little-known French midfielder joined Arsenal from second-tier Lorient in July 2018. Then-boss Unai Emery tried to buy the young midfielder while at PSG and gave him the chance to shine in the Premier League.

Has become a key component of Arsenal's midfield, even under Mikel Arteta, and his performances earned him a maiden call-up to the France squad in September 2019.