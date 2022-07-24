Barcelona ‘have received, but haven’t accepted’ bids for Manchester United target
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Frenkie de Jong looks set to stay at Barcelona despite long-running efforts by Manchester United to sign him
Barcelona haven’t accepted any offers for Frenkie de Jong, according to their president Joan Laporta, as Manchester United’s efforts to sign the midfielder drag on.
The Netherlands international has been a top target for the Old Trafford club throughout the summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to be reunited with his former Ajax charge.
But Laporta’s latest comments suggest they are no closer to getting a deal over the line.
"Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants," Laporta told Caro De Las Salas (via Fabrizio Romano). (opens in new tab)
"We need to clarify some aspects of his situation".
De Jong’s move to Old Trafford looks less likely with each passing day.
This isn’t the first time this summer that Laporta has publicly stated that he doesn’t want to sell the 25-year-old (opens in new tab), while recent reports aren’t encouraging, either.
Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero told Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) on Saturday that De Jong ‘wants to stay in Spain’ despite Barca asking him to leave.
“The player normally gets what he wants and if he wants to stay, then he will stay, sorry for Man Utd fans,” Montero added.
Laporta’s comments contradict reports that a £56 million deal has been agreed with the Catalan club for De Jong’s sale.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United's Frenkie de Jong saga is taking increasingly interesting twists.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had an offer from abroad to move, as he looks to force a move. Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested – despite Thomas Tuchel's public indifference – while Erik ten Hag has insisted the Portuguese veteran is not for sale.
Meanwhile, former United star Juan Mata has been rumoured to be a surprise target for Leeds United.
