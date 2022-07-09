Chelsea report: Thomas Tuchel uninterested in move for Manchester United superstar

Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly has 'little interest' in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Ronaldo is said to be annoyed by the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford so far this summer - there hasn't been a single new arrival since Erik ten Hag took over as manager - and, if he stays, will find himself without Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Chelsea have been mooted as a potential destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner; indeed, new Blues chairman Todd Boehly (who is currently also serving as the club's sporting director) recently met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

(Image credit: Getty)

But, according to the Independent (opens in new tab) the Blues have left the final decision about any move in Tuchel's hands - and the German doesn't appear keen on bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

Frankly, it always felt unlikely, not least because of Chelsea's interest in Raheem Sterling - who is set to complete a £45m switch from Manchester City (opens in new tab) imminently.

Assuming the England forward is - as very much looks to be the case - the replacement for £97.5m flop Romelu Lukaku - who has just returned to Inter Milan (opens in new tab) on loan - Ronaldo would face stiff competition for the centre-forward role; it just wouldn't be a workable situation.