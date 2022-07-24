Barcelona ‘have received, but haven’t accepted’ bids for Manchester United target

Barcelona haven’t accepted any offers for Frenkie de Jong, according to their president Joan Laporta, as Manchester United’s efforts to sign the midfielder drag on.

The Netherlands international has been a top target for the Old Trafford club throughout the summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to be reunited with his former Ajax charge.

But Laporta’s latest comments suggest they are no closer to getting a deal over the line.

(Image credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants," Laporta told Caro De Las Salas (via Fabrizio Romano). (opens in new tab)

"We need to clarify some aspects of his situation".

De Jong’s move to Old Trafford looks less likely with each passing day.

(Image credit: MARTIN KEEP/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time this summer that Laporta has publicly stated that he doesn’t want to sell the 25-year-old (opens in new tab), while recent reports aren’t encouraging, either.

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero told Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) on Saturday that De Jong ‘wants to stay in Spain’ despite Barca asking him to leave.

“The player normally gets what he wants and if he wants to stay, then he will stay, sorry for Man Utd fans,” Montero added.

Laporta’s comments contradict reports that a £56 million deal has been agreed with the Catalan club for De Jong’s sale.

