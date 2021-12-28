Chelsea report: Blues close to giving up hope of keeping wantaway star

Chelsea have accepted that they will almost certainly lose Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Germany international is one of several Chelsea defenders out of contract in 2022, along with Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Silva is nearing the end of his career, while the Blues are hopeful that Azpilicueta and Christensen will extend their stays at Stamford Bridge.

But Rudiger, who at 28 is in the peak years of his career, is edging closer to exit door.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have all but accepted that the former Roma stopper will be plying his trade elsewhere next term.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Rudiger, who will be free to hold direct negotiations with non-English clubs from New Year’s Day onwards.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with a side outside the Premier League ahead of a summer switch, although he is unlikely to take up that option.

Rudiger is a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel’s side and the Chelsea boss would no doubt rather keep hold of the centre-back.

But the two parties remain some way apart in negotiations, with the 28-year-old demanding around double the £165,000 per week that Chelsea have offered.

There has been no progress in talks between club and player in recent weeks, and Chelsea are now beginning to plan for life after Rudiger.

They will hope to persuade Azpilicueta and Christensen to stay put, otherwise a defensive overhaul could be required.

The aforementioned report states that several Chelsea players are frustrated that so many key defenders have been allowed to enter the final six months of their deals.

Meanwhile, Tuchel’s side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins over the festive period when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

Two Jorginho penalties and a Romelu Lukaku header gave Chelsea a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

anchester United have added Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to their list of transfer targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer, splashing out close to £135m on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

But despite their significant outlay, United dropped out of the Premier League title race early on in the campaign.

Ralf Rangnick, who will occupy the managerial hot seat until the end of the season, has been tasked with leading United into the top four and securing Champions League football.

He is expected to enter the transfer market in January, although United will leave some of their business until next summer.

One area Rangnick is keen to strengthen is in the centre of the park, particularly as Paul Pogba looks set to depart the club as a free agent in the middle of 2022.

Monaco starlet and Aurelien Tchouameni and Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

But if United opt for a player with Premier League experience, Neves is at the top of their list.

That is according to a report by Fichajes which states that key figures at United have been impressed with the Portuguese’s performances this term.

London trio and their arch-rivals in the race for his signature.

Neves is under contract at Molineux until 2024 but is thought to be open to testing himself at a higher level.

But the German did admit that he would turn his attention to the winter window at the end of the busy festive period.

“We haven’t spoken about new players, it’s not the time to think about new players. We have to get to know the players we have currently: the squad is definitely not too small,” he said.

