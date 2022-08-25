Chelsea report: Blues eye stunning late bid for Manchester United captain
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is an alternative target for Chelsea in their search for a new centre-back
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Chelsea, who are reportedly considering a late bid for the England defender.
The Blues are on the hunt for a new centre-back before the window closes on 1 September, and Leicester’s Wesley Fofana remains their primary target.
However, Chelsea (opens in new tab)have so far been left frustrated in negotiations for the Frenchman and had a bid worth a reported £70 million rejected earlier this week.
The Foxes’ determined stance could see the Stamford Bridge club switch their focus to Maguire, according to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab).
The 29-year-old was dropped from the United (opens in new tab)team by new boss Erik ten Hag for Monday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield.
A new-look defensive partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane threatens to keep Maguire out of the team, handing Chelsea an opportunity to pounce.
Although the England international is still seen as an important player in Manchester, he’s said to no longer be indispensable and United could listen to offers.
Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when the Red Devils paid Leicester £80m for his services in 2019.
However, he came in for heavy criticism last season as he struggled for form, with United ultimately finishing in a disappointing sixth place.
Maguire is unlikely to be cheap if he does move – he has another three years left to run on his Old Trafford deal, and online portal Transfermarkt estimates his market value at £34.5m.
