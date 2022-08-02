Manchester United report: Lucrative contract for Frenkie de Jong would upset Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's chances of landing Frenkie de Jong have taken another hit after it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is upset at the prospect of the Netherlands international earning more than him.

United (opens in new tab) have been attempting to agree a deal for De Jong for most of the summer.

He was identified as Erik ten Hag's top transfer target even before the window officially opened in June.

United have agreed a £63m with Barcelona (opens in new tab), who are open to selling the midfielder as they seek to balance the books.

But De Jong is not particularly keen on the idea of living in Manchester or playing for United given they are not in the Champions League this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He is also keen to remain at the Camp Nou after just three years at the club, while the fact he is owed £14m in deferred salary payments complicates matters further.

United are considering offering De Jong a lucrative salary that would make up for the money he has not received from Barcelona.

But that plan may have to be ditched after it was revealed that Ronaldo is not impressed.

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that the 37-year-old would be unhappy to see De Jong earn up to £90,000 more than him.

Ronaldo signed a deal worth £480,000 per week last year but his pay has been slashed by 25 per cent following United's failure to qualify for the Champions League in 2021/22.

The Portugal international has already told United he wishes to leave the club this summer.

But his agent Jorge Mendes is struggling to find a buyer for Ronaldo, who looks set to remain at Old Trafford for at least one more season.

The striker has only featured in one pre-season friendly this summer and is unlikely to start when United welcome Brighton (opens in new tab) to Manchester for their opening Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.