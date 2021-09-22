Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante to be offered new deals

Chelsea are hoping to tie N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount down to new deals, according to reports.

The Blues have made a fine start to the Premier League season, taking 13 points from the first 15 available.

The European champions are now the favourites to win the title this term, although Liverpool have an identical record after five games.

The Reds had a quiet summer compared to some of their rivals as the club focused on handing new contracts to key members of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

And Chelsea are now looking to follow suit by extending the deals of three of their midfield stars.

According to the Evening Standard, Kante, Jorginho and Mount will be offered fresh terms in the coming weeks.

Kante and Jorginho are both into the final two years of their current contracts, and Chelsea want to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

Mount still has three years to run on his deal but Chelsea believe he deserves a pay rise after his contributions over the last couple of years.

There is work to do in other areas of the squad too, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in line to become free agents next summer.

Christensen is said to be close to penning an extension worth around £120,000 per week, but progress with Rudiger has been slower.

The Germany international is thought to be holding out for £200,000 per week, which is more than Chelsea are prepared to pay.

Rudiger will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs in January, and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have already shown an interest.

“I hope that they find solutions, but it's not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for,” Thomas Tuchel said of his compatriot's situation.

“And that's why it's between the club and the player’s agent at the moment.

“He's in the strongest league in Europe, in a big club, so not many reasons to change that. But in the end it's between him and the club, and that's in good hands.”

