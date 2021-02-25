Jose Mourinho hints at Premier League return for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Jose Mourinho has suggested Dele Alli is on the verge of returning to Premier League action for Tottenham.

Alli has not started a top-flight game since the opening weekend of the campaign.

The England international has made only six appearances in the Premier League this season, totalling 114 minutes of action.

Alli was linked with a move away from north London in the January transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring him to PSG on loan.

In the end Alli stayed put and started in both legs of Tottenham’s Europa League last-32 tie with Wolfsberger.

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant overhead kick as Spurs beat the Austrian outfit 4-0 on Wednesday night.

He also provided two assists as Mourinho’s side eased into the last 16 of Europe’s secondary competition.

And Alli could now be about to return to the fold in the Premier League, according to his manager.

"We had a difficult period, he had an injury and at the same time talk, talk, talk about staying or leaving," Mourinho told BT Sport after Tottenham’s 8-1 aggregate victory.

"The market closed, the injury went and he started working with motivation. He is playing very well, I am not saying in this moment we have a starting line-up because of so many matches but it is coming.

"The goal was beautiful but the meaning of the assists and hard work for team means more to me. That work of continuity in the performance is what makes me really happy."

Nine points adrift of the top four, Tottenham are running out of time to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League spots.

Mourinho’s men host Burnley on Sunday afternoon, before a trip across London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Alli will hope to be included in the starting line-up for at least one of those matches.

