Liverpool transfer news: David Alaba saga takes twist with Reds still in with a chance

Liverpool are still in with a chance of signing David Alaba this summer, according to reports.

The Bayern Munich defender is out of contract on June 30 and will almost certainly be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Recent stories suggested Alaba had rebuffed an approach from the Premier League champions and agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

However, it has now emerged that such reports were premature and that Alaba’s future has not yet been decided.

Madrid remain the favourites to land a player who has spent his entire career to date with Bayern.

But Alaba’s father insists nothing has been signed, which means Liverpool still have an outside chance of hijacking the deal.

"A decision has not yet been made, and David has not yet signed with Real,” his father George told Sport1 .

“Besides Real, there are other clubs that are interested in him. He wants to concentrate fully on Bayern and his objectives.”

The German publication adds that Alaba has not yet had a medical with Madrid, and that it could take weeks for him to sign a deal with his next employers.

Alaba has been free to negotiate directly with non-Bundesliga clubs since the transfer window opened at the start of the month.

Madrid remain confident of winning the race for his signature but Liverpool and Barcelona have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

And Bayern could yet keep hold of Alaba’s future if they return to the negotiating table, having withdrawn their previous contract offer in November.

“Those are things that are always possible when there is a transfer window and contracts are expiring,” Bayern boss Hansi Flick said this week.

"At the moment I have to admit that I have not heard anything from him regarding this topic. Hope dies last.

"However, I know that things are moving towards a direction which means change for the team.

"David Alaba showed a good performance against Freiburg and it is important for him to stay focused. That is how I experience him, as does the whole team.”

