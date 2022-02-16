Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock departure as elite clubs circle

Cristiano could quit Manchester United this summer, as a trio of Europe's elite clubs weigh-up moves for the Portuguese superstar.

That is according to The Sun, who believe PSG, Bayern Munich and AS Roma are all keen to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when the next transfer window opens. CR7 currently has 18 months to run on the lucrative deal he signed at Old Trafford back in August, yet he is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United, who are languishing 20 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Ronaldo has come under fire himself this season, despite scoring 15 goals in 28 appearances for the club he first represented between 2004 and 2009. The 37-year-old has been the team's only reliable source of goals this term, yet pundits and fans have criticised his work rate in games, as well as his perceived negative body language during matches.

It is thought a move could suit both player club, and some of the biggest clubs on the continent and thought to be considering moves. PSG have long-admired Ronaldo, and would see him as the latest Galactico capable of firing them to silverware. The idea of teaming the player up with Lionel Messi would also appeal to the club's owners.

Bayern may also be interested, especially if Robert Lewandowski were to leave. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Roma are also thought to be interested.

