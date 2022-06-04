Manchester United report: Major transfer target says he would rather stay put than join Red Devils

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has talked down his chances of a summer move to Old Trafford, insisting he would prefer to stay at Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils since his former Ajax mentor Erik ten Hag agreed to take the manager’s job in Manchester.

Barca’s difficult financial situation has fed the flames, but De Jong insisted while on international duty with the Netherlands that his dream is to make an impact at Camp Nou.



(Image credit: Getty)

"I will not go into that, not even about other names or clubs. I used to be naive and open-minded about it. I don’t do that anymore,” he said, as reported by the Mirror (opens in new tab).

“I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical. I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona.

"That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on."

(Image credit: Getty)

De Jong was an important player for Xavi in 2021/22, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

However, the Barca boss himself previously admitted that the Dutchman’s future could depend on finances. (opens in new tab)

“He is a fundamental player, but then there is the financial situation of the club,” Xavi said in May.

"Not just with Frenkie, I mean in general. He's a player I like a lot, but we'll see how the situation is."

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.