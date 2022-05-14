Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong's Barça future 'depends on finances' - Xavi
Barcelona coach Xavi has insisted Frenkie de Jong is in his plans, but says the midfielder's future will depend on the club's finances amid interest from Manchester United
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has described Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong as 'a fundamental player', but admits his future at Camp Nou will depend on the club's financial situation.
De Jong has been strongly tipped this week to join Manchester United and link up with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag in the summer, but reports that the transfer is almost complete appear to some way off the mark.
"For me, he is a very important player," Xavi told reporters in a press conference on Saturday.
"He is almost always been a starter, except when I have rotated. He is a fundamental player, but then there is the financial situation of the club.
"Not just with Frenkie, I mean in general. He's a player I like a lot, but we'll see how the situation is."
Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer for Paris Saint-Germain due to the club's precarious financial state and Xavi added: "The circumstances of the club dictate [what we do].
"I play an important part in decision making. From there, we depend on the financial situation. In a few days we have to know where we are, to be able to plan for next season."
