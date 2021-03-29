Manchester United transfer news: AC Milan discussing permanent deal for Diogo Dalot

AC Milan are ready to turn Diogo Dalot’s loan move from Manchester United into a permanent one.

According to The Metro, Milan have tabled a £12million offer for Dalot, who looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Portuguese defender was sent on loan in October and has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Milan, who are second in Serie A.

Although he prefers to play right-back, Dalot has demonstrated his versatility by filling in on the left when required.

He was involved in every game of Milan’s run to the Europa League last 16, where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Man United.

Solskjaer was full of praise for Dalot ahead of the tie, hinting that he still has a future with the club once his loan spell ends.

“The plan was always for Diogo this season, or the main thing for Diogo, was to be fit. He never managed to be fit for a long spell when he was here,” said the United manager.

“Now he’s kept fit all season; he’s been available for them. He’s playing at a big club, big expectations, [with the] great history of the club, so it’s been a good year for him.

“So, of course, I’ve been very pleased with his development this season, and he’s our player and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Dalot joined from Porto for £19million in June 2018, signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils, who had identified him as a young player with huge potential.

He was one of Jose Mourinho’s last signings as United manager but has had few opportunities in the first team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment.

A year on from Dalot’s arrival and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was quickly installed as first-choice right-back after completing his move from Crystal Palace.