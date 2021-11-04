Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Aurelien Tchouameni as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford in June 2022 and has been linked with a move to several clubs.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are all keeping tabs on the situation, and Pogba is no closer to reaching an agreement with United over a new deal.

The Red Devils have not yet given up hope of retaining the midfielder, who joined them for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016.

But time is running out to convince Pogba to commit his future to the club and United have begun to search for alternatives.

According to Football Insider, Tchouameni is at the top of the club's wish list to replace Pogba.

United have stepped up their interest in the Monaco man, who has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons.

The 21-year-old only missed two league games last term as the principality club finished third, just five points behind the champions Lille.

United sent scouts to watch Tchouameni in action for Monaco against PSV in the Europa League last month.

They will also watch the return fixture at the Stade Louis II on Thursday, as Niko Kovac's side seek another positive result following their 2-1 victory in the Eindhoven.

United did not sign a midfielder in the summer, despite many believing that was the weakest area of their squad.

They will certainly require reinforcements in the engine room if Pogba leaves next summer.

Donny van de Beek could also depart having failed to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his worth.

United are unlikely to be the only club in for Tchouameni, who is regarded as one of the brightest midfield prospects in Europe.

The Frenchman is under contract at Monaco until 2024 and has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad