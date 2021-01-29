Manchester United transfer news: West Ham win Jesse Lingard race as Facundo Pellestri heads out on loan

Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to join West Ham on loan from Manchester United, while Facundo Pellestri will also depart Old Trafford on a temporary deal this month.

ESPN reports that an agreement has been struck between the Hammers and the Red Devils for the England international.

Newcastle, West Brom and Sheffield United were also interested in loaning the 28-year-old, who will head to the London Stadium until the end of the season.

West Ham will pay Lingard’s wages in full and hand over a £1.5 million loan fee to complete the deal, with the midfielder desperate to get more regular game time after not making a Premier League appearance all season.

Uruguayan winger Pellestri could also be heading for the exit door, after failing to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team since his £9 million summer arrival from Penarol.

According to Goal, United are in talks with La Liga outfit Alaves about a potential loan move for the rest of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has also spoken to Belgian title contenders Club Brugge and was tempted by their offer, but would prefer a move to Spain.

