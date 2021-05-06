Roma v Man United live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Roma v Man Utd live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 6 May, 8pm BST

Manchester United are in pole position to advance to the Europa League final after their 6-2 thrashing of Roma at Old Trafford last week.

United fell 2-1 behind to the Serie A side in the first leg, but a brace from Edinson Cavani and goals from Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood completed a roaring comeback. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was delighted with the attacking quality his team showed, and the margin of their victory last Thursday leaves United in a comfortable position ahead of the return fixture.

Solskjaer will not be taking anything for granted, however, particularly as Roma came back from a similarly desperate position to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico a few years back.

It is strangely beneficial, though, that Sunday’s match against Liverpool was called off, even if that could cause fixture congestion problems down the line. United’s players will be better rested than their Roma counterparts, who lost 2-0 to Sampdoria in Serie A at the weekend.

That defeat all but ended Roma’s hopes of a top-six finish, with Paulo Fonseca’s side now just two points clear of eighth-placed Lazio. Fonseca is expected to depart the Italian capital this summer, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly in line to replace him. Even an incredible comeback in this tie might not be enough to earn the Portuguese incumbent a stay of execution.

Anthony Martial is still missing for United, who remain without long-term absentee Phil Jones. Solskjaer is unlikely to take any risks and will therefore name a strong side at the Olimpico, although he could rest some of his key men in the second half if United are still in a commanding position.

Roma will be without Leonardo Spinazzola, Jordan Veretout, Pau Lopez, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

