Lazio News and Features
Name: Lazio
Founded: 1900 (as Societa Sportiva Lazio)
Home ground: Stadio Olimpico
League Titles: 2
Instagram: @official_sslazio
Lazio have made their mark on both Italian and European football. They claimed the first of their two Scudetti in 1973-74 and the second 26 years later with only Roma, Juventus – who have won the last eight - AC and Inter Milan having lifted the title since. Six Italian Cups and five Super Cups complete their domestic haul, but they have made an impact too in continental football with European Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup successes.
Latest about Lazio
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
What games should you watch this weekend? The ultimate TV football guide
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE Over 70 matches are being broadcast over the next two days – but these are the ones you should make time for
Rivalries galore! The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE The biggest rivalries in England, Italy and Portugal are on TV this weekend – and with so much football available to watch, we pick out the highlights
Every football being used in every major competition this season
By Mark White
Wondering what footballs everyone is using this year? From the Premier League to the Champions League, we look at every ball across Europe
Champions League draw: Who is in the last 16 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the group winners pot - the draw's at 11am GMT
Champions League knockout draw: Who are the most likely opponents for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea?
By Julien Guyon
Monday's Champions League knockout draw is affected by seeding and geography – meaning Premier League teams are all more likely to get Borussia Monchengladbach than anyone else
