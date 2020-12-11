Lazio News and Features

Name: Lazio

Founded: 1900 (as Societa Sportiva Lazio)

Home ground: Stadio Olimpico

League Titles: 2

Instagram: @official_sslazio

Lazio have made their mark on both Italian and European football. They claimed the first of their two Scudetti in 1973-74 and the second 26 years later with only Roma, Juventus – who have won the last eight - AC and Inter Milan having lifted the title since. Six Italian Cups and five Super Cups complete their domestic haul, but they have made an impact too in continental football with European Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup successes.