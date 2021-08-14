Southampton transfer news: James Ward-Prowse expected to stay with Saints

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect captain James Ward-Prowse to leave St Mary's this summer.

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Aston Villa but seems set to remain on the South Coast.

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton rejected a £25 million bid from Villa last month.

Last season, Ward-Prowse came close to equalling the Premier League record for the most goals directly from free-kicks in a single campaign - and the Saints will be determined to keep hold of their set-piece king.

Hasenhuttl has already seen two key players walk out the exit door, with Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard joining Villa and Leicester respectively.

And although the Saints have acted quickly to replace their top scorer from the last two seasons, bringing in Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers and Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea, they can hardly afford to lose their main creator.

Hasenhuttl isn't worried, though, telling the press ahead of Southampton's season opener away to Everton: "It is normal that [Ward-Prowse] is a guy that everyone wants to have, but I don't see a scenario for him not to be with us for the next few years.

"He knows he is the captain here; he knows how important he is for our club. He feels good here and we feel good with him."

