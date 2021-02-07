Tottenham Hotspur v West Brom live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v West Brom live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 7 February, 12pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho when they host West Brom on Sunday.

Spurs were sitting pretty at the summit of the standings just two months ago, but things have not gone to plan since then. Thursday’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea was their third on the bounce, with Mourinho’s side having now won just two of their last 10 Premier League encounters. More worryingly for Tottenham fans, performances have arguably been worse than results, and there are few signs that this is a team heading in the right direction.

West Brom are in an even more dire predicament, having lost their 14th league match of the season last time out. A 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United leaves Sam Allardyce’s side 10 points adrift of safety, with the new Baggies boss having won just one of his nine games in charge so far. Having scored more goals than any other team in the division, West Brom look set to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are still out for Spurs, but there is an outside chance that Harry Kane could be involved just 10 days on from injuring both ankles in the home loss to Liverpool.

Draw: 10/3

West Brom: 6/1

Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are still out for Spurs, but there is an outside chance that Harry Kane could be involved just 10 days on from injuring both ankles in the home loss to Liverpool.

Carlos Vinicius will start up front if Kane does not make it, but Gareth Bale is likely to again be on the bench. The Welshman’s second spell at Spurs has been a disappointment so far, with Mourinho having included him in the starting line-up on just two occasions in the Premier League.

Grady Diangana is West Brom’s only absentee for this game, although there is an outside chance the winger will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Allardyce has tinkered with his starting XI in recent weeks without finding a winning formula, and he may again ring the changes for the trip to Tottenham. Conor Gallagher, Karlan Grant and Kieran Gibbs are among those who will hope to come into the team after missing out against Sheffield United.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

