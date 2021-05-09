Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho warned off Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

New Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been warned not to try and raid former club Tottenham in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in April following 18 months at the helm.

The Portuguese was not out of work for long, with Roma announcing on Tuesday that the 58-year-old will take charge at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing players he already knows as he looks to get Roma back into the Champions League.

The Serie A side will be absent from Europe’s premier competition next term having fallen out of the race for the top four in Italy.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier have been mentioned as two players Mourinho could look to prise away from north London.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss was said to be instrumental in bringing Hojbjerg to Tottenham last summer.

He also moved Dier to centre-back after the England international had mostly played in midfield under Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho’s United had been linked with Dier during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

However, The Sun writes that Tottenham have warned their former manager that neither Dier nor Hojbjerg is for sale.

Spurs have not yet currently appointed a permanent successor to Mourinho, but both players are seen as important parts of the squad going forward.

While the new manager will have the final say on all recruitment matters, Tottenham do not envisage a scenario where either player is made available for transfer.

Moreover, the report states that Dier and Hojbjerg are both happy where they are and would not be interested in a switch to Roma.

Tottenham were in effect knocked out of the top-four race when they lost to Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday

