Quiz! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?
The Basque boss faces his former employers tonight - but who did he favour when he was the Gunners gaffer?
Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
Replacing Arsene Wenger was always going to be a difficult job.
When Unai Emery arrived in North London, hope was high for Arsenal. This was a squad who'd missed out on the top four but with a decent squad and a proven Europa League specialist in Emery, they were odds-on to get back to the promised land.
And things began OK for old Unai. He won plaudits for his ability to turn games around with quick-thinking substitutions and it seemed like his Arsenal team were more hard-working than ever before with a good crop of youngsters coming through.
Until, of course, the Gunners floundered spectacularly. Dreadful form towards the end of Emery's first season meant everything hinged on a Europa League final in Baku. Arsenal lost 4-1 and haven't got close to the Champions League since. Emery didn't stay much longer at the Emirates Stadium - oh, what could have been...
