Tottenham transfer news: Spurs favourites to land Sam Johnstone

Tottenham are leading the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to reports.

Spurs are said to be on the lookout for a new ‘keeper this summer, with incumbent number one and captain Hugo Lloris having endured an inconsistent season.

Johnstone has enjoyed an excellent campaign for a West Brom side who might yet pull off a remarkable escape, having looked doomed to relegation.

Unsurprisingly, Johnstone has been a busy man between the sticks this season, having to make more saves than any other ‘keeper in the league. His performances, though, earned him a first England call-up for last month’s internationals.

The 28-year-old only has a year left on his contract at the Hawthorns, and ESPN are reporting that he could be available for a bargain £10 million.

Leeds and West Ham are also thought to be interested in Johnstone, who came through the Manchester United academy and, after a succession of loan spells in the EFL, joined then Championship West Brom in July 2018. He’s gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Baggies, winning promotion last season.

Having proven his worth in the top flight in 2020/21, Johnstone is bound to be hopeful of a Premier League move should West Brom drop back into the second tier.

