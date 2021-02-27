West Brom v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Brom v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 27 February, 3pm GMT

Brighton will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s shock 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace when they face West Brom this weekend.

Graham Potter’s side dominated their latest meeting with the club’s arch-rivals, only to be undone by a sucker punch in second-half stoppage time. Profligacy in front of goal once again proved costly for Brighton, who created numerous chances but were only able to put one away. Palace did not play well and barely got out of their own half in the second period, but two brilliant goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke brought them a smash-and-grab victory. As such, Albion are now just four points above the drop zone.

West Brom’s survival chances are hanging by a thread despite an excellent performance in a 0-0 draw with Burnley last weekend. Sam Allardyce’s side are 11 points adrift of safety, and although there have been signs of life in their recent displays, West Brom have almost certainly given themselves too much to do with just 13 matches left to play.

West Brom will be forced into a change at centre-back, with Semi Ajaya serving a one-match suspension following his red card last time out. Dara O’Shea is set to deputise in the heart of the defence, as the Baggies seek a second clean sheet on the bounce.

Allardyce remains without former England international Kieran Gibbs, who is struggling with a problem in his neck and shoulder. Robert Snodgrass is working way back from a tear in his calf and will once again be absent for West Brom.

Potter will hope for an instant response from his players after Monday’s painful defeat by Palace. Brighton’s travelling party will not include any of Florin Andone, Solly March or Adam Webster, but Tariq Lamptey is closing in on a return to fitness. Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana are both pushing for starts after their own injury lay-offs.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

