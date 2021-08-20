West Ham only missing Arthur Masuaku for the visit of Leicester

Arthur Masuaku is West Ham’s only injury absentee for the visit of Leicester.

The wing-back is still building up his fitness following the knee operation he underwent last season.

Michail Antonio starts in attack, looking for his 48th Premier League goal, which would take him one ahead of Paolo Di Canio and make him West Ham’s record goalscorer in the competition.

Leicester remain without Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand for their trip.

Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during a recent friendly against Villarreal, while Evans is still recovering from a foot problem as he targets a return after next month’s international break.

Bertrand is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the season-opening win over Wolves.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Baptiste, Diop, Johnson, Lanzini, Coventry, Yarmolenko.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.