First-choice goalkeeper to miss Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, as injuries mount up for both sides

Igor Tudor's side have a three-goal deficit to wipe out in the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur showed signs of life on Sunday afternoon when they were able to battle back and secure a last-gasp draw at Anfield against champions Liverpool.

Richarlison’s 90th-minute strike meant that Spurs ended a run of six straight losses in all competitions and secured interim coach Igor Tudor’s first point.

That meant Spurs were able to move one point clear of the relegation zone and while battling for their Premier League future will be the club’s priority in the coming weeks, Tudor’s side will bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night - although they have somewhat of a mountain to climb.

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Goalkeeper set to miss Spurs vs Atletico second leg

Last week's first leg saw Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky subbed off after just 17 minutes (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Tottenham will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in their last-16 second leg, following what was a shambolic performance from Spurs in Spain last week.

Tudor’s side found themselves 4-0 down after just 22 minutes at the Metropolitano Stadium, a passage of which saw goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky hauled off by the Croatian boss after just 17 minutes following errors which led to Atletico’s first and third goals.

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The match would finish 5-2 to Diego Simeone’s side and ahead of this week’s return leg, it would appear that the narrative may again be dominated by the goalkeeping position.

That’s because Atleti stopper Jan Oblak - ranked at No.8 in FourFourTwo’s list of the planet’s best goalkeepers at the end of last year - will miss the trip to north London.