How to watch Brentford vs Wolves: Free streams & TV info as Monday Night Football takes place from the Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford got the better of Wolves with a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in December

Watch Brentford vs Wolves today as the next Monday Night Football clash takes us to Molineux, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford are still buzzing around the Champions League places (get it) as they look to finish with a flurry as we reach the run-in.

They host the bottom-side Wolves, who aren't going down without a fight, after beating Liverpool and Aston Villa in successive weeks.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves for free

In America, you can stream Brentford vs Wolves with YouTube TV's 210-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves from anywhere

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Watch Brentford vs Wolves in the UK

Brentford vs Wolves is this week's Monday night fixture in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves in the US

In the United States, Brentford vs Wolves will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Brentford vs Wolves in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial, giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League watchers in Australia can enjoy Brentford vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brentford vs Wolves: Premier League preview

The Bees have lost just one of their last six league games coming into this one, a record which they will look to continue against strugglers Wolves.

Keane-Lewis Potter's brace was enough to secure all three points in the reverse fixture back in December, with the hosts managing just one shot on target across 90 minutes.

Caoimhín Kelleher saved Jørgen Strand Larsen’s penalty during the closing stages to keep Brentford's clean sheet intact on the night.

"Reiss Nelson is going to be part of the [training] group tomorrow," said Keith Andrews when quizzed on team news. "It'll be similar to last week: we'll see how it goes and then make a decision on his involvement.

"The others are the same as we discussed last week; they won't be in contention for a few weeks, until the other side of the international break."

Tickets

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Wolves are 12 from safety but have put up a real solid fight over the last few weeks, recording wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Despite crashing out of the FA Cup against the latter in a repeat fixture last weekend, some fans believe there is still another twist to come for the Old Gold.

Suspended for the recent cup clash against Arne Slot's side, André is expected to slot back in as Wolves' midfield anchor on Monday - and the former Copa Libertadores winner is a key man for the visitors.

Ranking second in the Premier League for tackles won per game this term (19.4), Wolves have been scrapping for their lives without the ball under new head coach Rob Edwards, who has traded pressing intensity for greater defensive solidity, and it seems to have paid off so far.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-2 Wolves

FourFourTwo are backing Wolves to win again, as the relegation race intensifies even more.