When you look at the list of Premier League club owners, you’ll see a roll call of high achievers across various fields.

The assorted individuals or consortia who control the 20 top-tier English football clubs have made their money via property, gambling, investement or mere sovereign wealth among other methods.

But for all the money and power among this group, only one individual can boast of having an Oscar on their mantelpiece.

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Bournemouth co-owner Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor Oscar

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Actor Michael B. Jordan was part of a minority ownership group that invested in AFC Bournemouth when Bill Foley’s Black Knight FC took over the Cherries in December 2022.

And rather than just be a silent investor, the Creed and Black Panther star has played an active role at the club over the past three years, attending several games and also designing a special Cherries kit, which his side wore in the 2024/25 pre-season.

Bournemouth's 0-0 draw at Burnley wasn't the only big Cherries news this weekend (Image credit: Alamy)

But it’s the day job in which Jordan is more famous for and he was celebrating on Sunday evening when he picked up the Best Actor Oscar for the role in the period horror thriller Sinners.

Jordan pipped the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Ethan Hawke to land his first Oscar for a role which saw him play identical twin brothers Elijah ‘Smoke’ and Elias ‘Stack’ Moore, as he added movies’ most iconic award to his Critics’ Choice and Actor Awards, which he landed earlier this year.

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The gong was one of four awards that Sinners won during Sunday night’s glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, which meant he had to give the Cherries' goalless draw at Burnley a miss on Saturday.

“Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it,” the 39-year-old said in his acceptance speech. "I know you guys want me to do well and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keep betting on me, and I’m gonna keep stepping up, and I’m gonna keep being the best version of myself I could be.

“Thank you for everybody in this room that has something to do with my success,” he added, without time to get an AFC Bournemouth mention in.

Bournemouth can now boast an Oscar winner at the club (Image credit: Justin Kluivert crosses Bournemouth on a wet and windy night on the south coast)

Jordan spoke to his Creed co-star Tony Bellew in 2023 to explain why he invested in the south coast side.

“It kind of got cooking for some months, for about a year or so,” he told the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast. “Just kind of talking with my partner Bill Foley. He’s an incredible man. He’s a very smart guy. And my business partners, Nullah (Sarker) and Bryce (Sheldon), we wanted to get into sports.

“The opportunity kind of presented itself, We thought it through. A team that was in the Premier League and competitive, a great culture and people there in Bournemouth. And a franchise we felt like we could add value and try to help get the team over the hump. It's cool. It’s a cool team. The players are extremely talented and good people.”