West Ham United transfer news: Former Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic nears £25.7million move

West Ham United are on the brink of completing a £25.7million move for CSKA Moscow’s Nikola Vlasic.

According to The Guardian, the attacking midfielder is keen for a return to the Premier League as he looks to prove himself after a disappointing spell at Everton came to an end two years ago.

The Hammers face a busy season at home and abroad, and signing Vlasic would increase their options in forward areas.

Filling the gap left by Jesse Lingard, who scored nine goals in 16 appearances during a successful loan spell last season, he will provide competition for Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

David Moyes was keen to bring Lingard back to West Ham on a permanent deal this summer, but that hasn’t proved possible so far.

After heading back to Old Trafford, the Manchester United academy graduate stressed his desire stay and fight for his place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

West Ham were also put off by the £25million fee they were quoted for Lingard and believe Vlasic represents better value for money.

At just 23, the Croatian international is considerably younger and will command much lower wages.

He joined Everton from Hajduk Split on transfer deadline day in August 2017, following an impressive showing against the Toffees in the Europa League play-offs.

Vlasic only made 19 appearances in all competitions that season and was then sent on loan to CSKA Moscow.

He made the move permanent a year later and has since established himself as one of the best players in the Russian Premier League.

Vlasic has scored 22 goals for the club over the last two seasons, leading to interest from AC Milan and Napoli amongst others.

He would be the Hammers’ second major addition of the transfer window, just a day after Kurt Zouma finalised his move from Chelsea.