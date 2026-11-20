After the international break, this is a transfer-heavy gameweek with players being bought and sold in bulk.

Whether you're planning on wildcarding or making wholesale changes and taking the hit, this is essential reading for all FPL managers getting back into the fantasy football groove.

Here is my verdict on the most popular names.

Buy, Hold or Sell? - Defenders

England and Newcastle's Lewis Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m): One of the best defenders to own. He is guaranteed to play, reliable for defensive contributions and a threat from set-pieces. Spurs' next three fixtures are Ipswich, Sunderland and Fulham, which is incredibly solid. Verdict: BUY

Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m): Brighton have kept the joint-most clean sheets this season, so he looks superb value. Maxim De Cuyper has grabbed the headlines, but Vuskovic is only five points behind and the second-highest scoring defender in the game. Strong defensive contributions, good attacking data and safe minutes explain it. Hull away, then Newcastle, Everton and Ipswich at home makes four of the next six fixtures too good to pass up. Verdict: BUY

Luka Vuskovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa (£4.9m): Over 160,000 managers have bought him, which surprises me. He is a hold or a sell depending on your team, but never a buy. He is fine for a couple more gameweeks, but feels like a transfer out waiting to happen, as William Saliba is set for a return.

I think the Frenchman is being saved for the Manchester City game in Gameweek 12. Konsa is worth owning if you already have Vuskovic and Van Hecke, but if selling him is your only route to either, make that move. Verdict: HOLD/SELL

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Lewis Hall (£5.2m): A poor defence and a tough run of fixtures. With Van Hecke and Vuskovic available, Hall is an easy sell. Verdict: SELL

Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m): He costs a premium, and Manchester City are not in the best form for Expected Goals Conceded (xGC). He rarely earns defensive contribution points, so he relies solely on attacking threat. In my book, he's not worth it when the alternatives offer more, with zero headaches over minutes heading into the congested period. Verdict: SELL

Marc Guehi (£6.0m): For similar reasons to Gvardiol, he is an easy sell, with no need to second guess starts of a player at this price every week. Verdict: SELL

Buy, Hold or Sell? - Midfielders

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m): He has come close to returning several times in the last three gameweeks and been unlucky not to. Manchester United could get a new manager bounce, and from Gameweek 12 they face Brentford (H), Newcastle (A), Coventry (H) and Crystal Palace (A), so I would hold. Verdict: HOLD

Kevin Schade (£6.1m): He has been a huge disappointment so far, but is worth holding onto. Igor Thiago is suspended, which should hand Schade penalty duties at home to Everton. He could be a smart differential. Verdict: HOLD

Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m): Over 150,000 managers have bought him this week, which is understandable given Bournemouth’s fixtures. He is on four yellow cards though, and one away from a suspension, so I think he is worth dodging until the suspension risk is out of the way. Verdict: HOLD

Bryan Mbeumo (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy, Hold or Sell? - Forwards

Joao Pedro (£7.6m): He is the most sold player of the gameweek at the time of writing. With his return close, I would stay put. Managers who swapped him for Nicolas Jackson or Thierno Barry have gained recently, but if you have kept him this long, Chelsea’s fixtures make it sensible to carry on. I do not own him, and I plan to buy in Gameweek 13, as I expect him to be a good hold for the foreseeable future from that point on. Verdict: HOLD

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m): Recent returns have been underwhelming, so a lot of managers are getting rid. Leeds host Coventry in Gameweek 12, though, and with Erling Haaland away at Arsenal he could be a differential captain. I will bench him at Chelsea this week, play him in Gameweek 12, then decide in Gameweek 13. Verdict: HOLD