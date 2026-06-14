Who is the referee for Australia vs Turkey?

The Socceroos are hoping to kick off what could be a historic World Cup 2026 for the nation in tonight's Group D face-off against Turkey.

Turkey will head into tonight’s Group D match against Australia in far better form than their opponents, with both teams aiming to begin their World Cup 2026 campaigns strongly.

Australia have taken four losses, two wins and a draw from their last seven matches, all international friendlies, conceding nine goals in the process.

Turkey have tallied six wins and one draw in their last seven games, with the majority of those matches being World Cup qualifiers, and will be hoping for more of the same tonight — but who will be officiating?

The referee for Australia vs Turkey in Group D at the World Cup 2026

The Australia vs Turkey match in Group D will be officiated by Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela.

Joining him as assistant referees for the World Cup group stage face-off are fellow countrymen Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno.

Jesus Valenzuela will take charge of the game in Vancouver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peru’s Kevin Ortega will serve as the fourth official, as Turkey look to continue their fine form from World Cup qualifying into the tournament itself.

Valenzuela is an accomplished referee with prior experience on the international stage in three Copa America tournaments.

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Debuting in 2013, the 42-year-old has officiated nearly 400 games, beginning his career in the Venezuelan Primeira Division.

For fans of either side looking to know whether he’s firm or loose with his bookings, Valenzuela issues nearly five per game.

The 42-year-old has shown yellow on almost 2000 occasions, and 115 red cards, averaging a full additional booking per match than the referee in the tournament’s preceding game — Scotland vs Haiti.

Turkey arrive at the World Cup in fine form. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Valenzuela is an accomplished and esteemed referee, as evidenced by an honour he received in 2021.

The 42-year-old was previously crowned as CONMEBOL’s best referee in December 2021 by the IFFHS.

Turkey previously prevailed against the referee’s nation in their latest friendly before the World Cup, beating Venezuela 2-1 after trailing by a goal in the opening 15 minutes.