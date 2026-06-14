Australia vs Turkiye prediction after United States set Group D standard

Turkiye will be hoping for big things from Real Madrid's Arda Guler

Australia and Turkiye will round out the first set of games in Group D when they meet in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Both sides will have been watching on Friday as co-hosts the United States of America ran rampant over Paraguay, claiming a dominant and deserved 4-1 victory.

That has set the standard for the other two teams in the group to live up to - and made a win all the more valuable in the battle for a place in the knockout stages.

Score prediction as Turkiye and Australia both face fitness doubts

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz brings genuine quality to the Turkiye attack (Image credit: Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)

Australia and Turkiye have had polar opposite experiences of the World Cup over the past 24 years.

The Aussies have been ever-present at the tournament since 2006, with this edition of the competition marking their seventh appearance in a row having only previously qualified once, in 1974.

But Turkiye have missed every once of those World Cups, despite having finished in third place the last time they featured in 2002, as well as reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2008.

Turkiye were involved in some of the more entertaining games at Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals before going out to the Netherlands - and they will be hoping to bring a bit of style again this summer.

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Vincenzo Montella has two genuine megastars at his disposal in the shape of Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler and Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz - albeit the latter is a doubt after arriving at the tournament carrying an injury

If he is available to start, though, then that could make the Turkiye attack irresistible: they needed a play-off to get here, but scored more goals in qualifying than some sides who got through automatically, including finishing off with a 2-2 draw away to Spain in November.

Australia will meanwhile have to find a way to make a somewhat patchwork attack work after being hit by injuries themselves.

Nestory Irankunda established himself as an Australia regular as a teenager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middlesbrough's Riley McGree was ruled out of the World Cup with an injury right at the end of the Championship season, while Norwich hotshot Mo Toure missed training through illness earlier this week.

Watford's Nestory Irankunda was impressive in Australia's pre-tournament friendlies - but we expect that with or without Yildiz, Turkiye will just have too much threat for Australia to deal with.