How to watch Australia vs Turkey for FREE: Live stream details for World Cup 2026 clash in Vancouver
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By Matthew Holt published
Australia and Turkey lock horns in a clash that could contain an underdog
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Australia and Turkey lock horns in a clash that could contain an underdog