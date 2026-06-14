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How to watch Australia vs Turkey for FREE: Live stream details for World Cup 2026 clash in Vancouver

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Australia and Turkey lock horns in a clash that could contain an underdog

Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye celebrates his team&#039;s first goal scored by teammate Kerem Aktuerkoglu (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match between Kosovo and Türkiye
Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye (Image credit: Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)
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