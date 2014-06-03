60-second dossier: Young Australia broadens its horizons

Australians tend toward ebullience, but their optimism going into a difficult Group B is founded more on determination than blind faith. Cahill, Bresciano and Jedinak aside, most of the old guard have retired and been replaced by a new generation keen to learn. With an inexperienced defence and a lack of expectation, their youngish team will seek to attack: if they are to go down to Spain, Holland and Chile, they will go down fighting.