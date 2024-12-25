Footballers born on Christmas Day

Jairzinho with Brazil at the 1974 World Cup.

Many people born around Christmas complain that their birthdays are forgotten.

They will often receive fewer presents or sometimes, gifts to cover both festivities. And who has time to attend a birthday party in one of the busiest times of the year?

Seeing friends on your birthday is also likely to be much more difficult around Christmas, traditionally a time for family.

For footballers, though, they will at least get a day off from playing. Here, a look at the players who were born on December 25th...

Joel Santana

Joel Santana gives instructions to his South Africa players during a Confederations Cup clash against New Zealand in 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born on December 25th, 1948, Joel Santana played as a defender for Brazilian sides Vasco da Gama, Olaria and América de Natal in the 1970s.

Better known for a long coaching career spanning over 35 years, Santana had spells at a series of clubs in his homeland, including Vasco, Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Internacional. He also won a Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr and was South Africa's coach from May 2008 to October 2009.

Stole Dimitrievski

Stole Dimitrievski in action for North Macedonia against Spain in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in the city of Kumanovo in North Macedonia on December 25th, 1988, Stole Dimitrievski has been an international since 2015 and has been capped over 75 times by his country.

After a five-year spell at Rayo Vallecano, the goalkeeper signed for Valencia in the summer of 2024. He has also played for Granada and Gimnàstic de Tarragona in Spain.

Dele Adeleye

Nigeria's Dele Adeleye slides in to tackle Argentina's Javier Mascherano in the 2008 Olympic men's football final in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Lagos, Nigeria on December 25th 1988, Dele Adeleye won 10 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the team which won silver at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, losing out to Argentina in the final.

In a much-travelled club career, Adeleye played in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Russia, Greece and Kazakhstan after starting his career in Nigeria with Shooting Stars.

Eric Gehrig

Eric Gehrig of Columbus Crew in action against New England Revolution in November 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Harvey, Illinois on December 25th, 1987, Eric Gehrig played as a defender for Major League Soccer sides Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire between 2011 and 2016.

Gehrig announced his retirement from professional football in February 2017 to take up an assistant coaching role at Chicago Fire.

Manuel Lajud

Manuel Lajud in action for Mexico's Under-23 team against Costa Rica in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Mexico City on December 25th, 1994, Manuel Lajud is a goalkeeper who has played in his homeland for Tijuana and Santos Laguna after starting his career with Cruz Azul.

Lajud has been capped once by Mexico at senior level, having played frequently for the Under-23 side. The goalkeeper, of Lebanese descent, has explored the possibility of switching his international allegiance to play for Lebanon.

Alexandre Jankewitz

Alexandre Jankewitz training with Southampton in March 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Swiss youth international of Cameroonian descent, Alexandre Jankewitz started his career at Southampton but made just three appearances for the Saints.

The midfielder was sent off early on in the 9-0 defeat to Manchester United in February 2021 and returned to Switzerland with Young Boys in July of that year. He was born in the Swiss town of Vevey on December 25th, 2001.

Joel Porter

Hartlepool's Joel Porter vies with West Ham's Herita Ilunga in an FA Cup clash in January 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A striker who spent most of his career in his native Australia, Joel Porter also had a six-year spell at Hartlepool United between 2003 and 2009.

Born in Adelaide on December 25th, 1978, Porter won four caps for Australia in 2002 and scored six goals in those games, including four in an 8-0 win over Fiji.

Rob Edwards

Wolves defender Rob Edwards (right) attempts to block a shot by Louis Saha in a game against Manchester United in January 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rob Edwards started his career at Aston Villa and went on to make over 100 appearances for Wolves between 2004 and 2007.

The centre-back was born in England on December 25th, 1982 and represented the Three Lions at youth level, but qualified to play for Wales through his parents and won 15 caps for the Dragons. As a manager, he guided Luton Town to the Premier League in 2023.

Wilfried Singo

Wilfried Singo in action for Monaco against Stade de Reims in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A right-back who started his professional career at Torino before moving to Monaco in 2023, Wilfried Singo has been an Ivory Coast international since 2021.

Born in the town of Ouragahio on December 25th, 2000, Singo can operate in a variety of different positions across the back line, including central defence.

Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara is unveiled by Middlesbrough after signing on loan from Luton Town in February 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Middlesbrough on December 25th, 1957, Chris Kamara started his career at Portsmouth and had long spells at Swindon Town and Brentford.

The midfielder, who also played for the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, Luton Town and on loan at Middlesbrough, later carved out a successful career as a broadcaster and has more recently raised awareness for speech problems after being diagnosed with speech apraxia in 2022.

Emi Buendía

Emi Buendia in action for Aston Villa against Brentford in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An attacking midfielder or winger who has been capped by Argentina, Emi Buendía has played in England with Norwich City and Aston Villa after starting his career with Getafe.

Buendía, who also had a spell at Real Madrid as a youth player, was born on December 25th, 1996 in the Argentine coastal city of Mar del Plata.

Joãozinho

FC Sochi midfielder Joãozinho in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Brazilian winger who spent over a decade in Russia with Krasnodar, Dynamo Moscow and Sochi, Joãozinho also had a spell with Levski Sofia in Bulgaria.

Born on December 25th, 1988 and comfortable on either flank, Joãozinho returned to his homeland with lower league side Brasiliense in 2024.

Robbie Elliott

Robbie Elliott (right) in action for Newcastle United against Tottenham in Gary Mabbutt's testimonial in August 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best remembered for his two spells at Newcastle United in the 1990s and early 2000s, Robbie Elliott also played for Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Leeds and Hartlepool.

A left-back who could also operate in central defence, Elliott was born in the Gosforth area of Newcastle on December 25th, 1973.

Anthony Mandrea

Anthony Mandrea in action for Algeria against Mauritania at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former France Under-18 goalkeeper, Anthony Mandrea has represented Algeria at international level since 2022.

Born in Caen on December 25th, 1996, Mandrea joined his hometown club in 2022 after spells at Nice and Angers and a stint on loan at Cholet.

Gary McAllister

Gary McAllister scores a penalty for Liverpool against Tottenham in April 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of an impressive midfield which won the First Division title at Leeds United in 1991/92, Gary McAllister later helped Liverpool to a cup treble in 2001.

Born in Motherwell on December 25th 1964, McAllister started his career at his hometown club and made over 50 appearances for Scotland.

Jairzinho

Jairzinho is carried by fans after Brazil's World Cup win in 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest wingers in football history, Jairzinho famously scored in every game as Brazil won the 1970 World Cup, finishing with eight goals in total.

Capped 81 times by Brazil, the legendary Botafogo attacker was born in Rio de Janeiro on December 25th, 1944.