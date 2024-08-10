6 reasons why FOOTBALL has been the best thing at Paris 2024

By
published

The women's Olympic football looked like it could be massive fun, but it has exceeded even our highest expectations for entertainment

Spain women Olympics 2024 squad Aitana Bonmati of Spain runs with the ball during the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers League match at Riazor Stadium on July 16, 2024 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

You only needed a cursory knowledge of women's football and a look at the groups for the women's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics to see that the competition had massive potential for entertainment.

But even with those high expectations, the tournament has been absurd, brilliant, dramatic and hugely, hugely entertaining, on and off the pitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.