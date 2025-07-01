2026 World Cup: Every team to have qualified

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be hoping to defend their crown next summer

Looking for every team to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Look no further.

There is now less than a year until the action gets underway, with the United States, Mexico and Canada co-hosts for the 23rd edition of the planet's biggest tournament – and next summer's tournament will see the number of teams ramped up from 32 to 48, which means we are likely to see plenty of World Cup debutants.

With qualification tournaments well underway across all four corners of the globe, FourFourTwo takes a look at every side to have stamped their ticket to next summer's finals so far.

Every team to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup – in order of qualification

United States of America

Mauricio Pochettino is the USMNT boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of three co-hosts for the tournament, the United States of America qualified automatically.

The majority of matches will be played in the US, who welcome the World Cup to their shores for the second time following the 1994 edition.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be making their 11th appearances in the finals, with their previous best performance being their third-place finish way back the first tournament in 1930.

Canada

American Jesse Marsch will lead Canada next summer (Image credit: Getty)

Joining the US as a co-host will be Canada, with matches being played in Vancouver and Toronto.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, an ex-USMNT international, will lead the Canada charge for their third appearance at a finals.

Mexico

Mexico have a guaranteed place at the finals (Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The final side to be granded a place in the tournament is Mexico, who will become the first national to have hosted three editions of the competition, after the 1970 and 1986 finals, where they stepped in at late notice to replace original host Colombia.

This will be be the ninth straight tournament Mexico will have qualified for, with their previous best performances being the two quarter-final finishes on home soil.

Japan

Japan sealed their place in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan became the first non-host nation to book their place in next summer's tournament, when they sealed their spot with three games to spare in the Asian Football Confederation's qualification campaign.

This will be appearance number eight for the Samurai Blue, who will be joined at least another seven nations from the AFC.

New Zealand

Chris Wood is on the way to the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another early qualifier was New Zealand, who will return to the competition after a 16-year absence.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood led the way during the qualification process, as the likes of New Caledonia, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa were seen off.

Iran

Iran have qualified for the tournament in North America next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iran sealed a place at the World Cup for the seventh time when they finished top of their group in the third round of AFC qualifiaction.

They have never made it out of the group stage, with their most notable win being a 2-1 victory against the USA in 1998. Given the current political climate, another match-up between these two sides would make more than a few headlines.

Argentina

Luckily, the holders are returning (Image credit: Getty Images)

The holders will ge their chance to defend their title next summer, after Argentina sealed their spot after breezing through the South Amrican qualifying campaign.

Lionel Scaloni’s side qualified without kicking a ball in March when Boliva drew with Uruguay, with Argentina then going on to trash rivals Brazil 4-1 in their next match.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan will be making their tournament bow next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uzbekistan will be making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals after they sealed their place by finishing second behind Iran in their AFC qualifying group.

Formerly a part of the Soviet Union, Uzbekistan were not yet FIFA members when the World Cup was last played in the USA in 1994, but they did manage to win the Gold Medal in the Asian Games that year.

South Korea

This may be Son's last World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

South Korea topped Group B in third round of AFC qualifying to make sure they are going to their tenth consective World Cup.

During this time they have made it out of the group stage three times, including their fourth-place finish when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002.

Jordan

FInishing second behind South Korea in Group B were Jordan, who pipped Iraq to the automatic qualification place.

This means Jordan will be another tournament debutant and will look to build on the momentum of their appearnace in the final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2023.

Australia

Australia were knocked out by Argentina in Qatar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia became the final team to book their place next summer from the AFC's third round set of qualifers, when they finished behind Japan in Group C.

That makes it six tournaments in a row for the Socceroos, who reached the last-16 last time out in Qatar.

Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti has swapped Real Madrid for Brazil (Image credit: Alamy)

It wouldn't be a World Cup without Brazil and the Selecao maintained their record of qualfying for every edition of the tournament with a win over Paraguay in June.

That came in Carlo Ancelotti's first match in charge and now the former Real Madrid and AC Milan boss will get to work on building a side that can challenge for the trophy.

Ecuador

Ecuadoran defender Willian Pacho is World Cup-bound with his nation (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ecuador joined Brazil in qualifying for next summer's tournament during the June round of fixtures when a goalless draw with Peru was enough for them to stamp their ticket.

This will be Ecuador's fifth appearance in the finals, with their best showing being a last-16 berth in 2002, when they were knocked out by Sven-Goran Eriksson's England.