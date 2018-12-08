A-League Review: Phoenix stun Sydney, leaders Glory roll on

Wellington Phoenix ended a five-match A-League winless run as they overcame Sydney FC 3-1 on Saturday.

Having become Phoenix's record goalscorer in the 1-1 draw with leaders Perth Glory earlier this month, Roy Krishna capped off another superb display with two goals in the space of nine first-half minutes at Jubilee Stadium.

Phoenix were not finished there and former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor headed in his first goal for the club to put the visitors in complete control by half-time.

Michael Zullo volleyed home in the 89th-minute to restore some pride for Sydney, who have now suffered a second straight home defeat.

Perth, meanwhile, returned to winning ways thanks to Christopher Ikonomidis, whose strike earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man Melbourne City.

Nathaniel Atkinson's dreadful miss let Perth off the hook midway through the first half, and City were punished when Ikonomidis drilled in his fifth goal of the season.

Tomislav Mrcela hit the woodwork as Perth pushed for a second, although Curtis Good's red card all but ended City's hopes of a comeback.

The win sees Perth regain top spot from Melbourne Victory, who had temporarily moved into pole position with a 2-0 win over Adelaide United.