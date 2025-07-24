Evander Outguns Messi and Shows Why He's One of the Best Players in MLS

Wednesday's action in MLS saw plenty of high-scoring affairs and pulsating clashes, from Seattle's 3-3 draw to Colorado to New York Red Bulls' 5-3 victory against New England Revolution.

However, there was zero doubt about what the hottest ticket in the nation was: Inter Miami's trip to Cincinnati. Inter Miami, who just a few months ago appeared to be entering crisis mode under new manager Javier Mascherano, had seemingly turned a corner.

Miami entered the match on the back of five straight MLS victories as well as five straight braces from Lionel Messi.

Messi is considered by many the best footballer of all time (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

This winning streak was interrupted by their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, which saw them finish second in their group behind Palmeiras before crashing out to PSG in the Round of 16. Miami bounced back in stellar fashion by stringing together comprehensive victories against Montreal, New England and Nashville before traveling to Cincinnati.

The last time these two sides faced off nearly a year ago, Luis Suarez had scored a brace within six minutes to secure a 2-0 win for the Herons. And yet, the spotlight wasn't on Suarez, but Messi and Evander.

Cincinnati are one of the top-ranked teams in MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Evander developed at Vasco da Gama's academy before departing Brazil in 2018 and joining Danish side FC Midtjylland, where he would score 50 goals and 38 assists in 167 appearances, prompting MLS outfit Portland Timbers to acquire him in December 2022.

Signed as a Designated Player, the Brazilian striker made a name for himself in the Pacific Northwest with 26 goals and 22 assists in 61 matches before joining Cincinnati in February in exchange for $12 million and up to $150,000 in conditional performance-based incentives.

It hasn't taken long for him to become an indispensable figure for Cincinnati, filling Luciano Acosta's creative void following the Argentine's departure to Dallas, and emerging as one of the best players of the 2025 MLS season.

Evander entered the match on the back of a hot streak that saw him score in each of his last four matches, a total of eight goal contributions in four. However, it wasn't Evander or Messi who opened the scoring, but Gerardo Valenzuela -- the sole change in Cincy's line-up from their weekend defeat to local rivals Columbus.

Cincy laid on the pressure from start to finish, preventing Miami from making a break for the final third and constricting the game into their opponent's half. Miami were hanging on for dear life -- eventually prompting 39-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to make way with an injury in the 26th minute.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Luca Orellano zoomed infield before teeing up Valenzuela, who launched his shot into the back of the net. Evander would double the lead in the 50th minute after bouncing the ball into his path with a perfectly measured first touch, riding the contact and cooly squeeze the ball into the back of the net.

Evander put the icing on the cake in the 70th minute after capitalizing on a hapless clearance from backup goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and striking the third into an empty net. Whilst Miami were subject to a 3-0 demolition -- their first defeat in MLS since May 18 -- and whilst Messi's magical run came to an end, Cincy strengthened their case as to why they are the team to beat in the East.

Lionel Messi is a reigning World Cup winner (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Cincinnati sit second in the Supporters' Shield standings with 45 points, one point behind Philadelphia, one above Nashville, and four above San Diego FC, who are competing in their first-ever MLS season.

As for Miami, they sit fifth in the East, three points behind Columbus, six behind Nashville, and seven behind Cincinnati. Whilst Miami will be looking to come away with a win at the New York Red Bulls, Cincinnati will be traveling to Utah to face Real Salt Lake.

After that, both sides are poised for a tasty rematch in South Florida on July 26, a match that could have pivotal implications not just in the playoff positions, but the Golden Boot race. Evander has climbed to third in the top scorer race with 15 goals, one behind Messi and two behind Nashville's Sam Surridge.