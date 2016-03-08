ADO Den Haag face €10,000 fine in Bazoer racism case

The KNVB's independent prosecutor has proposed a €10,000 fine for ADO Den Haag in the wake of racist chants aimed at Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer.

The case relates to the sides' Eredivisie meeting on January 17, and €5,000 of the fine is provisional with a one-year probationary period.

ADO have until 12:00 CET on March 14 to decide whether they accept the prosecutor's proposal.

Ajax recorded a 1-0 win over Den Haag courtesy of Amin Younes' strike, but the victory was marred by racist jeers toward Bazoer and ADO now face a sanction as the KNVB feels they should have done more to stop the chants.

"The prosecutor investigated which measurements the club took to prevent racist chants, to stop them during the game and to track down the perpetrators after the match," read an official statement.

"The disciplinary committee has concluded ADO took sufficient measurements before the game and after the match. The fact that ADO tracked down 21 fans afterward who all got banned from the stadiums plays an important role in this decision.

"But ADO should have done more during the game to stop the racist chants and prevent them from recurring."