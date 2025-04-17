Arsenal managed to maintain, and even extend, their lead over Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final meeting in the Spanish capital.

The Gunners’ away end will have been invaded by foreboding dread when Bukayo Saka missed a first-half penalty and Kylian Mbappe almost won one at the other end 10 minutes later.

It felt as though the voodoo Los Blancos hold over Europe’s premier competition was rearing its head once again, with even their sidelined stars attempting to get in on the dark arts.

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal attempts to get in Bukayo Saka’s head after Arsenal loss

Dani Carvajal won't be adding to his six Champions League medals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who's watched Madrid in the Champions League before knew exactly what was in store for Arsenal at the Bernabeu: by hook or by crook, they were going to try to make those 90 minutes unbearable for Mikel Arteta’s side.

That task usually falls to the eleven men on the pitch, but star right-back Dani Carvajal – sidelined since last October with an ACL injury – wanted to do his bit for the cause.

Carvajal appears to grab Saka at half-time (Image credit: Marca)

Likely sensing an opportunity to get in Saka’s head after his relatively meek missed penalty, Carvajal confronted the Arsenal winger in the tunnel at half-time, caught on camera grabbing the back of his neck after an exchange of words.

Whatever the Spanish full-back said to Saka, it certainly didn’t seem appreciated by the 23-year-old, who appeared to retort frustratedly before heading towards the dressing room.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, for those of a Real persuasion at least, Carvajal’s intervention didn’t have the desired impact, with Saka deftly lifting the ball over Thibaut Courtois in the 65th minute.

The England international wheeled away in celebration and shushed a stunned Bernabeu crowd; an apt gesture given Carvajal’s half-time antics.

Bukayo Saka & Dani Carvajal saat turun minum 😨😳pic.twitter.com/CIr1bmiayvApril 16, 2025

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is exactly what you should expect when facing a Madrid side with their backs against the wall on home turf; they will use and create any advantage they can get.

Those who rise to it too often become the victim, but Saka laid down the blueprint for how to deal with a growling Los Blancos side: keep calm and – in the words of Roy Keane – do your job.

Saka is worth €150m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal are next in action against Ipswich Town on Sunday, when Premier League action returns.