Aguero confident Cordoba pitch will be fixed

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero is confident the pitch at the Mario Kempes Stadium will be fixed in time for his side's clash with Bolivia.

The pitch in Cordoba is in a poor condition after rain and an Iron Maiden concert.

Argentina are scheduled to host Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier at the venue on March 29 and Aguero hopes the pitch is much improved by the time that game comes around.

"It's weird and shocking for us," the Manchester City star said.

"We are not used to playing in these conditions, but we expect it will be fixed for the match."

Before that outing, Argentina – who are sixth with just one win in four matches in qualifying – take on Chile on Thursday.