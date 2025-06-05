How to watch Chile vs Argentina: Live stream details for must-win World Cup 2026 qualifier in Santiago

Chile vs Argentina match info ► Date and kick-off time: EST (local time): Thursday, June 5, 9pm / BST (UK time): Friday, June 6, 2am ► Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos, Santiago ► Free stream: This game will not be streamed in the UK ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There are four matchdays left in Conmebol's 2026 World Cup qualifying mono-group and the situation couldn't be more different for Chile and Argentina as they meet in the early hours of Friday morning (UK time).

10 points off qualifying pace with 12 available, the hosts kick off in Santiago knowing they need a win to retain any hope of qualifying automatically for the World Cup. A play-off place might be the more realistic goal, but Chile are bottom of the table, 21 points behind leaders Argentina.

The world champions have already qualified for next summer's tournament and are eight points clear of second-placed Ecuador with four matches remaining. They've averaged nearly two goals per game in qualifying.

You can watch Chile vs Argentina for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Chile vs Argentina online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Can I watch Chile vs Argentina in the UK?

Chile vs Argentina will not be shown or streamed live in the UK.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina in the US

American viewers watch the game on Fanatiz. A subscription is required.